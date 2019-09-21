{{featured_button_text}}
Steven James, 61, of St. Ansgar died Sunday, September 15 at his home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the American Legion in St. Ansgar from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com

