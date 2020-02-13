Steven Hanna
0 comments

Steven Hanna

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Steven Hanna

Crystal Lake, Iowa - Steven Hanna, 74, of Crystal Lake, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Hanna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News