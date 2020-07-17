CORWITH - Steven Devine, 86, of Corwith, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Devine will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr and Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Corwith.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.