Steven C. Erickson, formerly of Mason City, passed on April 6, 2020 in Starbuck, MN. He was 70 years old. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are being made through the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Glenwood, MN.

