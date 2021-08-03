Steven C. Benson

LAKE MILLS-Steven C. Benson, age 71 of rural Lake Mills, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Prayer service will begin at 6:45 p.m., led by Pastor Randy Baldwin, with military honors to follow.

Inurnment will take place at Salem Memorial Cemetery in Lake Mills, IA at a later time. A private celebration of Steve's life will be held by family and close friends sharing company and doing some of his favorite things.

Condolences may be sent to the Benson family, PO Box 24, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-592-0221