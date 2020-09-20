Stephe L. Koehler

Stephen L. Koehler
Stephen Lynn Koehler, 70, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Nora Springs Care Center, Nora Springs, IA.
A memorial service will be held 10:30am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Inurnment will take place at the West Saint Charles Cemetery, 2068 March Ave, Charles City, IA.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com
