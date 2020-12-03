Stella L. (Hillenga) Hayungs
BRITT-Stella L. (Hillenga) Hayungs, 84, of Britt passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems.
Private family memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Britt First Lutheran Church, with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. The public can view the service live on the Britt First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will take place at Bingham Township Cemetery.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
