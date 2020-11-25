 Skip to main content
Stella L. (Hillenga) Hayungs
BRITT-Stella L. (Hillenga) Hayungs, 84, of Britt passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Hancock County Health Systems.

Private family services will be held.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

