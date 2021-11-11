 Skip to main content
Stanley Monroe Thompson

FOREST CITY-Stanley Monroe Thompson, 87 of Forest City, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, peacefully at his home.

Memorial Services were held 10:30 A.M., Wednesday November 10, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. To view the service, visit www.schottfuneralhomes.com click on Stanley's obituary and click on the tribute wall tab to view.

Burial of cremains were held at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City with Veteran Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Stanley Thompson memorial fund in care of the family.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City was in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com

