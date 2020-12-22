 Skip to main content
Stanley Leonard Nicholson
Stanley Leonard Nicholson

Stanley Leonard Nicholson

Stanley Leonard Nicholson

Stanley Leonard Nicholson, 70, of Plymouth, IA died on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

