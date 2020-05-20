Spence Junior Abrams
0 comments

Spence Junior Abrams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake – Spence Junior Abrams, 86, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Country Meadow Place Assisted Living in Mason City.

Per Spence's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, IA or to UnityPoint-Health Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Spence Junior Abrams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News