Clear Lake – Spence Junior Abrams, 86, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Country Meadow Place Assisted Living in Mason City.

Per Spence's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Joice, IA or to UnityPoint-Health Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

