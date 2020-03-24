KLEMME - Sonja Bertilson, 88, of Klemme, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Concord Care Center in Garner.

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Otis Grove Cemetery near Dows with Rev. Scott Kozisek of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.