Socrates George Pappajohn
MASON CITY: Socrates George Pappajohn, 86, of Mason City, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 1311 2nd Street SW with Rev. Joseph Mirowski officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Tuesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home. A Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood St-Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, and the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.MajorEricksonFuneralHome.com.
