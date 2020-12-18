Dows-Shirley Weiss, 87, formerly of Dows, IA, and Webster City, IA, graduate, most recently of Las Vegas, died, December 9, 2020, in LAs Vegas. Public graveside services Friday, December 18th, 2020, 12:00 PM at Thomas Olson Cemetery rural Dows, IA. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.