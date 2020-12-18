Shirley Weiss
Dows-Shirley Weiss, 87, formerly of Dows, IA, and Webster City, IA, graduate, most recently of Las Vegas, died, December 9, 2020, in LAs Vegas. Public graveside services Friday, December 18th, 2020, 12:00 PM at Thomas Olson Cemetery rural Dows, IA. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.