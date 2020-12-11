 Skip to main content
Shirley Weiss
Dows-Shirley Weiss, age 86, formerly of Dows, IA, most recently of Las Vegas, NV, died, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Swenson Hospice Inpatient Unit-Valley Hospital, Las Vegas, NV. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

