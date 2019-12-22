Shirley V. Tatum
MASON CITY - Shirley V. Tatum, 96, of Fort Dodge and formerly Mason City, died Friday, Dec. 20, at Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Center. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, (641) 423-2372, with Student Pastor Sue Cira officiating; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel. ColonialChapels.com

