Shirley V. Tatum
0 comments

Shirley V. Tatum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley V. Tatum

Mason City - Shirley V. Tatum, 96, of Fort Dodge and formerly Mason City, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her family.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Tatum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News