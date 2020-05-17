MASON CITY -- Shirley M. Olson, 80, of Mason City, died April 6 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City with the Rev. Paul Boostrom of First Christian Church officiating; burial in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Friends are invited to attend both events. Visitation with public viewing will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel. A live stream of the funeral will be broadcasted at 10:30 a.m. on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page and a recording will be shared on her memorial page at ColonialChapels.com.