Mason City—Shirley M. Olson, 80, of Mason City, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa—Hospice in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shirley’s family will hold a funeral service at a future date.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Shirley’s family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.

