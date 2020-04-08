Shirley M. Olson
0 comments

Shirley M. Olson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City—Shirley M. Olson, 80, of Mason City, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa—Hospice in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shirley’s family will hold a funeral service at a future date.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Shirley’s family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News