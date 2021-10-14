 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Jean Ries

  • 0
Shirley Jean Ries

Shirley Jean Ries

ROCKWELL-Shirley Jean Ries, 81, of Rockwell, IA died on Monday, October 11, 2021 at MercyOne West Campus in Mason City after battling lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St E, Rockwell, IA. Father Josh Link will be officiating with inurnment to follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 120 S. 3rd ST., Rockwell, Iowa 641-822-3191, www.Fullertonfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News