ROCKWELL-Shirley Jean Ries, 81, of Rockwell, IA died on Monday, October 11, 2021 at MercyOne West Campus in Mason City after battling lengthy illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am with a one hour prior visitation on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St E, Rockwell, IA. Father Josh Link will be officiating with inurnment to follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.