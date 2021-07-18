 Skip to main content
Shirley Irene Wallace
MASON CITY-Shirley Irene Wallace, 88, of Mason City passed away on February 19th after a sudden illness.

We will gather for a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st. Ave. N, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193.

ColonialChapels.com

