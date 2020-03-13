Shirley Ingersoll
0 comments

Shirley Ingersoll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shirley Ingersoll

Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at later date in June.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, Colonialchapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ingersoll, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News