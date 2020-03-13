Shirley Ingersoll

Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.

A celebration of life will be held at later date in June.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.

Memorials may be given to St. John's Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, Colonialchapels.com.

