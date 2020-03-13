Shirley Ingersoll
Shirley Ingersoll, a longtime resident of Clear Lake, died in her home on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was 93 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of life will be held at later date in June.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.
Memorials may be given to St. John's Church and the Clear Lake Public Library.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, Colonialchapels.com.
To send flowers to the family of Shirley Ingersoll, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.