Shirley G. Moklestad

Shirley G. Moklestad

Shirley G. Moklestad

THOMPSON-Shirley G. Moklestad, 90 of Thompson, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be on 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

