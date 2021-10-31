Shirley G. Moklestad
THOMPSON-Shirley G. Moklestad, 90 of Thompson, died Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. E. in Thompson, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be on 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.
