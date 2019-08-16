Shirley Faye Pals
LAKE MILLS - Shirley Faye Pals, 81, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.
Memorial service will be 1:30 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S Lake Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating.
A memorial visitation will take place 5-7 PM, Friday evening, August 23, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Shirley's family would like to suggest that memorials be made to Salem Lutheran Church-Furnace Fund.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
