Shirley Christianson

LAKE MILLS - Shirley Christianson, 82 of Lake Mills, IA died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home in Lake Mills, IA.

Memorial service will be 3 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street, Joice, IA 50446, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM Friday at the church in Joice.

Inurnment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Estherville, IA.

Shirley's family suggest that memorials be made to the local Food Bank, 40029 – 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, IA 50450.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221

