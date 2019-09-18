Shirley Christianson
LAKE MILLS - Shirley Christianson, 82 of Lake Mills, IA died Monday, September 16, 2019, at her home in Lake Mills, IA.
Memorial service will be 3 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street, Joice, IA 50446, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 PM until 3 PM Friday at the church in Joice.
Inurnment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Estherville, IA.
Shirley's family suggest that memorials be made to the local Food Bank, 40029 – 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, IA 50450.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com
641-592-0221
