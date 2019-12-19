Shirley Ann (Groe) Holstad
Shirley Ann (Groe) Holstad

Shirley Ann (Groe) Holstad

Clear Lake - Shirley Ann (Groe) Holstad, 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Per Shirley's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held in the Spring. Inurnment will be at Sion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bristol, IA.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

