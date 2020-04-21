Shirley Ann Freeman
Shirley Ann Freeman

Shirley Ann Freeman

CLARION, IOWA - Shirley Ann Freeman, 84, of Clarion passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

At a later date, after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at St. John's Catholic Church in Clarion.

