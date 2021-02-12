Shirley A. (Wagner) Mayfield

Iowa City-Shirley A. (Wagner) Mayfield, 74 of Iowa City Passed on peacefully at home with her loving daughters by her side Feb. 5th, 2021 after a Courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 3:30 to 7 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where a parish rosary will be shared at 3:30.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

All services are open to the public with COVID-19 restrictions in place for the safety of everyone. The services will also be livestreamed for friends and family unable to attend.

Please share your support and memories with Shirley's family and find a link to the livestream details at www.gayandciha.com under obituaries. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory.