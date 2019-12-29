OSAGE --- Shirley A. Newhouse, 88, of Osage, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. There will be a luncheon and time to greet the family at the Osage American Legion Post, 504 Main St., following services; inurnment will be held at a later date in Osage Cemetery; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com; 641-732-3706.