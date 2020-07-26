Shirley A Holstad
Shirley A Holstad

Shirley Ann (Groe) Holstad, 91, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at IOOF Home in Mason City.

Per Shirley's wishes, her body has been cremated and a visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:30 PM, August 1, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Following the visitation, Inurnment will take place at Bristol Lutheran Church Cemetery, Joice, IA.

In Lieu of flowers, donation could be sent in care of the Bristol Cemetery Fund c/o Farmer's State Bank, 116 Main St #7713, Joice, IA 50446.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

