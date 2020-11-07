Shirley A. Caberea

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Epiphany Parish, Holy Family, 714 N. Adams, Mason City. Officiating will be Father Josh Link. Visitation will be from 5 until 8:00 pm, Monday at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123, 2nd ST SE. A parish rosary will be held at 7:00 pm followed by a vigil service. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required during visitation and at the funeral. The funeral will also be live streamed from the church. For full obituary and picture please see the Fullerton website and Face Book as it becomes available.