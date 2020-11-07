 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shirley A. Caberea
0 comments

Shirley A. Caberea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley A. Caberea

Shirley A. Caberea

Shirley A. Caberea, 74 of 1026 N. Taylor Ave. Mason City who died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy One Mason City.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Epiphany Parish, Holy Family, 714 N. Adams, Mason City. Officiating will be Father Josh Link. Visitation will be from 5 until 8:00 pm, Monday at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123, 2nd ST SE. A parish rosary will be held at 7:00 pm followed by a vigil service. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required during visitation and at the funeral. The funeral will also be live streamed from the church. For full obituary and picture please see the Fullerton website and Face Book as it becomes available.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News