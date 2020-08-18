You have permission to edit this article.
Sheryll L. Denney
Sheryll L. Denney

Sheryll L. Denney

GARNER – Sheryll L. Denney, 69, of Garner passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are encouraged and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

