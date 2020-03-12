Sherry L. Steiger
0 comments

Sherry L. Steiger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sherry L. Steiger

MASON CITY - Sherry L. Steiger, 74, of Mason City passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Welfare Institute or Habitat for Humanity – North Central Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News