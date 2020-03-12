MASON CITY - Sherry L. Steiger, 74, of Mason City passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A private gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Welfare Institute or Habitat for Humanity – North Central Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com