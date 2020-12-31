 Skip to main content
Sherry L. Miller
BRITT-Sherry L. Miller, 65, of Britt passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements for Sherry Miller are incomplete at this time and public services will likely be held later, after vaccinations are made widely available.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

