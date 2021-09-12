Sherri Lynn Powell
MASON CITY-Sherri Lynn Powell, 59, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Saint. Marys Campus - Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm for family and 5:00pm to 7:00pm for friends, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. The family kindly requests that all those in attendance wear masks.
Family will have a private Graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
