Sheri B. Van Oort

Sheri B. Van Oort

Sheri B. Van Oort

GARNER–Sheri B. Van Oort, 58, of Garner died Saturday, November 20, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. Inurnment will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

