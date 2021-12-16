Shelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier
NORA SPRINGS-Shelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier, 51, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in her Nora Springs, IA, home.
Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Family kindly asks that memorials be sent to address of 306 N Sullivan, Nora Springs, IA 50458.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.comShelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier, 51, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in her Nora Springs, IA, home.
Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Family kindly asks that memorials be sent to address of 306 N Sullivan, Nora Springs, IA 50458.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.