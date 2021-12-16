 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier

  • 0

Shelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier

NORA SPRINGS-Shelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier, 51, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in her Nora Springs, IA, home.

Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Family kindly asks that memorials be sent to address of 306 N Sullivan, Nora Springs, IA 50458.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.comShelly Lynn “Cab” Robinette-Frazier, 51, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in her Nora Springs, IA, home.

Family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Family kindly asks that memorials be sent to address of 306 N Sullivan, Nora Springs, IA 50458.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorm blows through West Omaha and causes damage in Yutan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News