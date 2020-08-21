 Skip to main content
Shelly J. Ehrhardt Gambrill
Shelly JoAnn Ehrhardt Gambrill, 56 of Clarion, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Clarion. Services are pending with Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. www.foustfh.com

