CLARION - Shelly Gambrill, 56, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident. Visitation is Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Eagle Grove. Face masks are required in the church. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.graceefc.com/welcome.