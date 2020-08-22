Shelly Gambrill
CLARION - Shelly Gambrill, 56, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident. Visitation is Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Eagle Grove. Face masks are required in the church. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.graceefc.com/welcome.
Service information
Aug 25
Visitation - Open to the Public
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Foust Funeral Home
1115 SW 2nd Street
Eagle Grove, Iowa 50533
Aug 26
Memorial Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
1220 S. Commercial Ave
Eagle Grove, IA 50533
