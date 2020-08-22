 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelly Gambrill
0 comments

Shelly Gambrill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shelly Gambrill

CLARION - Shelly Gambrill, 56, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in an accident. Visitation is Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Foust Funeral Home in Eagle Grove. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Eagle Grove. Face masks are required in the church. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.graceefc.com/welcome.

Foust Funeral Homes - in charge of arrangements. www.foustfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Michelle "Shelly" Gambrill, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation - Open to the Public
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Foust Funeral Home
1115 SW 2nd Street
Eagle Grove, Iowa 50533
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation - Open to the Public begins.
Aug 26
Memorial Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
1:00PM
Grace Evangelical Free Church
1220 S. Commercial Ave
Eagle Grove, IA 50533
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News