Nora Springs - Sheila L. Ott, 50, of Nora Springs passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114, North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at the funeral chapel. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral.

The family suggests Sheila's favorite color, purple, be worn to honor her.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

