Nora Springs - Sheila L. Ott, 50, of Nora Springs passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending with Sheckler Colonial Chapel.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

