Shaun G. McDaid
0 comments

Shaun G. McDaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shaun G. McDaid

Shaun G. McDaid, 90, of Mason City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

In following the recommendation of the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mr. McDaid, the Shaun's family has decided to postpone services until a future date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shaun McDaid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News