Shaun G. McDaid, 90, of Mason City, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.
In following the recommendation of the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mr. McDaid, the Shaun's family has decided to postpone services until a future date.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
