Sharon Schluter
Sharon Schluter

Sharon Schluter, age 72, of Osage, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be required. The funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.

Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

