Sharon Schluter, age 72, of Osage, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home in Osage.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be required. The funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.
Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Schluter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.