 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon R. (Luft) Bauer
0 comments

Sharon R. (Luft) Bauer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon R. (Luft) Bauer

Belmond-Sharon R. (Luft) Bauer, 82, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

No services are planned at this time.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News