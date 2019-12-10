{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon L. Lynch

Osage - Sharon L. (Wagner) Lynch, age 80, a longtime resident of Osage, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Mitchell County Health Center in Osage.

Private family graveside services will be held.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

