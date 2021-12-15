MASON CITY-Sharon L. Kropman, 70, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa. A funeral service will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Adas Israel Synagogue, 620 North Adams. A visitation will be held a half hour prior to service time on Monday. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Sharon Kropman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com