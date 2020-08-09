Sharon L. Frascht

Greene — Funeral Services for Sharon Frascht, 81, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis presiding.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene.
There will be a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m after the visitation on Tuesday.
Sharon died on August 5, 2020, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa 50636. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.
