Sharon Kephart
SWALEDALE-Sharon Kephart, 77, of Swaledale, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1 at the Swaledale United Methodist Church with Pastor Wendy Johannesen presiding. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm Friday at Retz Funeral Home, Thornton and continue 1 hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to her family at PO Box 131, Swaledale, IA 50477.

Retz Funeral Home www.retzfh.com

