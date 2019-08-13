Sharon Kay Thielen
Sharon Kay Thielen, 77, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Hampton. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hampton.
641-456-3232
