Sharon Kay Aase
Sharon Kay Aase

Sharon Kay Aase

NORTHWOOD-Sharon Kay Aase, 78, of Northwood, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills. A funeral service will be held on at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the First Lutheran Church in Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 24 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

